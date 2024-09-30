International Lithium (CVE:ILC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Shares of International Lithium Corp. (CVE:ILC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 157300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

International Lithium Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 43.32 and a quick ratio of 54.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.02.

About International Lithium

International Lithium Corp. engages in the investment, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Zimbabwe, and Ireland. It primarily explores for lithium, rubidium, caesium, and rare metal deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Raleigh Lake Lithium and Rubidium Project located in Canada and identifying additional properties in Canada and Zimbabwe.

