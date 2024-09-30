Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY) Hits New 12-Month High at $33.12

Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.12 and last traded at $33.12, with a volume of 16954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.81.

Tri-Continental Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.75 and a 200 day moving average of $30.96.

Get Tri-Continental alerts:

Tri-Continental Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.291 per share. This is a boost from Tri-Continental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%.

Institutional Trading of Tri-Continental

About Tri-Continental

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tri-Continental in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Tri-Continental by 19.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,577 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tri-Continental in the 1st quarter worth $158,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tri-Continental in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors own 10.22% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tri-Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri-Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.