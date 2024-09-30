Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY) Hits New 12-Month High at $33.12

Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.12 and last traded at $33.12, with a volume of 16954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.81.
Tri-Continental Trading Up 0.9 %
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.75 and a 200 day moving average of $30.96.
Tri-Continental Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.291 per share. This is a boost from Tri-Continental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%.
Institutional Trading of Tri-Continental
About Tri-Continental
Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tri-Continental
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- TJX Stock: A Buying Opportunity Before the Holiday Rush
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Micron’s Blowout Results Pave the Way for Seagate’s Stock Surge
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Zeta Global’s AI Cloud: Your Secret Weapon for Massive Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Tri-Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri-Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.