Datametrex AI (CVE:DM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Datametrex AI Limited (CVE:DM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 39000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Datametrex AI Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 554.49, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.67.

Datametrex AI Company Profile

Datametrex AI Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides collecting, analyzing, and presenting structured and unstructured data using its patented machine learning and artificial intelligence in Canada and South Korea. The company operates through two segments, AI and Technology and Health Security.

