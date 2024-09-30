Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Shares Up 6.1%

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) rose 6.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.78 and last traded at $2.78. Approximately 3,937,365 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 6,704,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.62.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EOSE shares. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Eos Energy Enterprises to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.67.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $611.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.39.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joe Mastrangelo acquired 52,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.43 per share, with a total value of $75,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 909,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,003.99. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Eos Energy Enterprises news, Director Jeffrey S. Bornstein sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total transaction of $78,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,929 shares in the company, valued at $222,513.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joe Mastrangelo purchased 52,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.43 per share, for a total transaction of $75,504.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,003.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EOSE. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 227.0% in the fourth quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 151,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 226.6% during the fourth quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,958,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,584,000 after buying an additional 4,827,586 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 52.2% during the first quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,375,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,657,000 after acquiring an additional 580,022 shares during the last quarter. 54.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

