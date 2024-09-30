Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Sets New 12-Month High at $6.93

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.93 and last traded at $6.85, with a volume of 190567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.74.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SWIM shares. Barclays upped their target price on Latham Group from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Latham Group from $6.80 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Latham Group from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $785.90 million, a P/E ratio of 223.67 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.11.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. Latham Group had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $160.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Latham Group, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Scott Michael Rajeski sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $200,970.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 516,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,146,581.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Latham Group news, VP Suraj Kunchala sold 10,139 shares of Latham Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $51,303.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,064.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Michael Rajeski sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $200,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,146,581.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,932 shares of company stock valued at $441,364. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWIM. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Latham Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Latham Group during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Latham Group by 69.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484 shares during the last quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Latham Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools that include fiber glass and packaged pools; and pool covers and liners under the Latham, Narellan, CoverStar, Radiant, and GLI brand names.

