iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 919,135 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 197% from the previous session’s volume of 309,510 shares.The stock last traded at $23.09 and had previously closed at $23.10.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.72.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0795 per share. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $19,712,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 1,507,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,225,000 after acquiring an additional 504,740 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 1,511.5% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 62,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 58,240 shares in the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,154,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 37.7% in the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after buying an additional 29,105 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (IBTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2026 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2026. The fund will terminate in December 2026. IBTG was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

