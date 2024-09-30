iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 919,135 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 197% from the previous session’s volume of 309,510 shares.The stock last traded at $23.09 and had previously closed at $23.10.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.72.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0795 per share. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.
The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (IBTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2026 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2026. The fund will terminate in December 2026. IBTG was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
