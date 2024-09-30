Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Sets New 1-Year High at $22.51

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$22.51 and last traded at C$45.95, with a volume of 63579 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$45.85.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$46.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays set a C$43.00 target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Great-West Lifeco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$43.78.

Great-West Lifeco Trading Up 0.6 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$43.38 and its 200-day moving average price is C$41.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$42.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.61, a current ratio of 37.46 and a quick ratio of 22.18.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.05 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.83 billion. Great-West Lifeco had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 11.32%. As a group, analysts expect that Great-West Lifeco Inc. will post 4.4911765 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.555 dividend. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.78%.

In related news, Director Charles Donald Harvey Henaire sold 25,400 shares of Great-West Lifeco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.72, for a total transaction of C$1,135,888.00. 70.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.

