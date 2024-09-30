MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 224,600 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the August 31st total of 188,200 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.

MediciNova Stock Up 9.2 %

MNOV traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.09. 46,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,571. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.43. MediciNova has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $2.16. The stock has a market cap of $102.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 0.72.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MediciNova will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MediciNova in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About MediciNova

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction, as well as prevention of acute respiratory distress syndrome, and long COVID.

