Bay Capital (LON:BAY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.20

Bay Capital Plc (LON:BAY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.20 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.50 ($0.06), with a volume of 60000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.75 ($0.06).
Bay Capital Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 6.37. The company has a market capitalization of £3.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.00 and a beta of -0.64.
About Bay Capital
Bay Capital Plc does not have significant operations. The company intends to seek investment and acquisition opportunities in the industrial, construction and business services, and software and technology sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.
