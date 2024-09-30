Monument Mining (CVE:MMY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.21

Monument Mining Limited (CVE:MMY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 616612 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.51 price objective on Monument Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.
Monument Mining Limited operates as a gold producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, precious metals, and other base metal properties in Canada, Australia, and Malaysia. The company holds 100% interest in the Selinsing gold mine, including the Selinsing, Buffalo Reef, Felda Land, and Famehub projects that are located in Pahang State within the Central Gold Belt of Western Malaysia; and the Murchison gold project portfolio comprising the Burnakura, Tuckanarra, and Gabanintha projects, which are located in the Murchison region of Western Australia.
