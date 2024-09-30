NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) Short Interest Update

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the August 31st total of 28,100 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 57,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals stock. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 89,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC owned 1.82% of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Get NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NRBO traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.17. 269,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,062. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $6.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.94.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:NRBO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.47). On average, equities research analysts forecast that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals will post -4.39 EPS for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company focuses on developing and commercializing novel pharmaceuticals to treat cardiometabolic diseases. It develops DA-1241, a novel G-Protein-Coupled Receptor 119 agonist with development optionality as a standalone and/or combination therapy that is in Phase 2a clinical trial for metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM); and DA-1726, a novel oxyntomodulin analogue functioning as a GLP-1 receptor and glucagon receptor dual agonist, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of obesity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.