Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% (NASDAQ:METCL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% (NASDAQ:METCL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the August 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% Stock Up 0.3 %

METCL stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.04. 290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,392. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.62. Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% has a 52-week low of $25.09 and a 52-week high of $26.22.

Get Ramaco Resources Inc. - 9.00% alerts:

Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th.

Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% Company Profile

ramaco resources, inc. produces and sells metallurgical coal the company’s development portfolio includes the elk creek project consisting of approximately 20,552 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern west virginia; the berwind coal property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of squire jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of west virginia and virginia; the knox creek property consisting of approximately 61,343 acres of controlled mineral that is located in virginia; and the ram mine property comprising approximately 1,567 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern pennsylvania.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Inc. - 9.00% Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources Inc. - 9.00% and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.