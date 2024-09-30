Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Short Interest Update

Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,000 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the August 31st total of 101,300 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 49,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Monroe Capital Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of MRCC stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,686. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.50. The company has a market capitalization of $173.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 811.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.38. Monroe Capital has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $8.35.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $15.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.10 million. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 12.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Monroe Capital will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Monroe Capital Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Monroe Capital

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Monroe Capital’s payout ratio is 10,000.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 1.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 134,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Monroe Capital by 3.5% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in Monroe Capital by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 19,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 10.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 40,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

