Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Short Interest Update

Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,000 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the August 31st total of 101,300 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 49,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.
Monroe Capital Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of MRCC stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,686. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.50. The company has a market capitalization of $173.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 811.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.38. Monroe Capital has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $8.35.
Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $15.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.10 million. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 12.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Monroe Capital will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.
Monroe Capital Announces Dividend
Institutional Trading of Monroe Capital
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 1.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 134,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Monroe Capital by 3.5% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in Monroe Capital by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 19,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 10.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 40,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period.
Monroe Capital Company Profile
Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Monroe Capital
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- TJX Stock: A Buying Opportunity Before the Holiday Rush
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Micron’s Blowout Results Pave the Way for Seagate’s Stock Surge
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Zeta Global’s AI Cloud: Your Secret Weapon for Massive Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Monroe Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monroe Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.