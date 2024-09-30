Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the August 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Merchants Bancorp stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance

Merchants Bancorp stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.18. 3,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,089. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.75. Merchants Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.17 and a 1 year high of $25.35.

Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

