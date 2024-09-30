Lendway, Inc. (NASDAQ:LDWY) Short Interest Up 18.2% in September

Lendway, Inc. (NASDAQ:LDWY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the August 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Lendway Stock Performance

Shares of LDWY traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $3.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,959. Lendway has a 12-month low of $3.37 and a 12-month high of $6.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 million, a P/E ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Get Lendway alerts:

Lendway (NASDAQ:LDWY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.78 million during the quarter.

About Lendway

Lendway, Inc operates as a specialty agricultural and finance company focusing on making and managing its agricultural investments in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates FarmlandCredit.com, a non-bank lending business that seeks to purchase existing loans and/or originate and fund new loans domestically.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lendway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lendway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.