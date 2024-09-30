Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the August 31st total of 895,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 242,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ NIU traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,479,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,561. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 0.51. Niu Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $2.85.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Niu Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a negative return on equity of 26.48%. The business had revenue of $129.42 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Niu Technologies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 305,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Niu Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $907,000. Finally, Carmignac Gestion lifted its holdings in Niu Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 897,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the period. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells electric scooters in the People's Republic of China, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RQi, NQi, MQi, SQi, UQi, F, and Gova series smart electric scooters, motorcycles, mopeds, and bicycles; KQi series kick-scooters; BQi series e-bikes; and Niu Aero Sports Bicycles.

