Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the August 31st total of 895,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 242,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.
Niu Technologies Trading Up 2.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ NIU traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,479,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,561. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 0.51. Niu Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $2.85.
Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Niu Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a negative return on equity of 26.48%. The business had revenue of $129.42 million for the quarter.
Niu Technologies Company Profile
Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells electric scooters in the People's Republic of China, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RQi, NQi, MQi, SQi, UQi, F, and Gova series smart electric scooters, motorcycles, mopeds, and bicycles; KQi series kick-scooters; BQi series e-bikes; and Niu Aero Sports Bicycles.
