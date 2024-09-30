Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the August 31st total of 1,130,000 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

NASDAQ:NEGG traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.74. 446,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,507. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.89. Newegg Commerce has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $2.15.

Newegg Commerce Company Profile

Newegg Commerce, Inc operates as an electronics-focused e-retailer in North America. The company offers desktops, laptops, gaming laptops, peripherals, and accessories; CPU/processors, graphic cards, motherboards, storage devices, and computer accessories; home video and audio, headphones, pro audio/video, cellphones, wearables, and digital cameras; display and printing, office technology furniture, office supplies, and mailing and inventory supplies; and software, digital downloads, warranty and services, 3rd party gift cards, and entertainment products.

