Mercantile Ports & Logistics (LON:MPL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.10

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Limited (LON:MPL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.40 ($0.02), with a volume of 272909 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.95 ($0.03).

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Trading Down 28.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.36, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of £4.99 million, a PE ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.79 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.74.

Insider Activity at Mercantile Ports & Logistics

In other news, insider Jeremy Allen sold 80,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03), for a total value of £1,600.96 ($2,143.76). Company insiders own 60.56% of the company’s stock.

About Mercantile Ports & Logistics

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates port and logistics facilities in India. The company developing a port and logistics facility in approximately 200 acres of land with a sea frontage of 1,000 meters at Karanja Creek. It also provides port operation services, including cargo handling, storage, other ancillary port, and logistics services.

