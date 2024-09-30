Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Sells 3,631 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 20.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,631 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 1.1% of Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% during the second quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 58.4% during the first quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter.

Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of VTI opened at $282.05 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $265.14. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $202.44 and a 12 month high of $284.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

