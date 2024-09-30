Short Interest in OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS) Expands By 18.6%

Posted by on Sep 30th, 2024

OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFSGet Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,500 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the August 31st total of 48,500 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 69,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

OFS Capital Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ OFS traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.40. The company had a trading volume of 82,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,759. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.29 and a 200 day moving average of $9.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. OFS Capital has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $12.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.54 million, a P/E ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 1.77.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFSGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.03). OFS Capital had a positive return on equity of 12.04% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $11.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OFS Capital will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OFS Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -137.37%.

Institutional Trading of OFS Capital

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OFS Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 108.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 42,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 21,970 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OFS Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $973,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in OFS Capital by 4.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 170,053 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 7,850 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in OFS Capital by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,580 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 16,748 shares during the last quarter. 10.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OFS Capital Company Profile

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.

