Short Interest in OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS) Expands By 18.6%

OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,500 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the August 31st total of 48,500 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 69,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

OFS Capital Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ OFS traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.40. The company had a trading volume of 82,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,759. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.29 and a 200 day moving average of $9.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. OFS Capital has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $12.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.54 million, a P/E ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 1.77.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.03). OFS Capital had a positive return on equity of 12.04% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $11.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OFS Capital will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OFS Capital Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of OFS Capital

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -137.37%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OFS Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 108.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 42,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 21,970 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OFS Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $973,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in OFS Capital by 4.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 170,053 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 7,850 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in OFS Capital by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,580 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 16,748 shares during the last quarter. 10.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OFS Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.

