Ecofi Investissements SA Purchases Shares of 500 The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Ecofi Investissements SA purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EL. Quarry LP bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $259,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 6.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 186,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,882,000 after acquiring an additional 11,431 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at about $629,000. Scientech Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth about $1,107,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $315,963.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,800 shares in the company, valued at $4,578,114. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $364,142.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,714.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $315,963.41. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,578,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 0.9 %

EL opened at $99.87 on Monday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $82.39 and a one year high of $159.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $35.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.71.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EL

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.