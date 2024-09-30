NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 975,200 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the August 31st total of 792,300 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 284,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas H. Waechter sold 2,500 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,306,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Get NETGEAR alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NETGEAR

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTGR. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in NETGEAR by 72.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 622,936 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,820,000 after acquiring an additional 261,705 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,896,492 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,246,000 after purchasing an additional 247,162 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of NETGEAR by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 353,893 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 204,734 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NETGEAR by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,513,785 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,642,000 after purchasing an additional 105,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in NETGEAR by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 127,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 71,054 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NTGR

NETGEAR Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTGR traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.18. The company had a trading volume of 173,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,694. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.22. The company has a market capitalization of $587.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 0.82. NETGEAR has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $22.62.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.94). The company had revenue of $143.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.69 million. NETGEAR had a negative net margin of 21.62% and a negative return on equity of 7.52%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NETGEAR will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

NETGEAR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NETGEAR, Inc provides connectivity solutions the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and NETGEAR for Business. The Connected Home segment offers Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi mesh systems, Wi-Fi hotspots, digital displays, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi range extenders, powerline adapters, and Wi-Fi network adapters; and provides value-added service offerings, including security and privacy, technical support, and parental controls.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.