Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,900 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the August 31st total of 62,400 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.7 days.

Nayax Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Nayax stock traded down $0.44 on Monday, hitting $25.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,103. The stock has a market cap of $828.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.78 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.55. Nayax has a one year low of $18.46 and a one year high of $30.99.

Get Nayax alerts:

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $78.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.10 million. Nayax had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 5.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nayax will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on NYAX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Nayax from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Nayax from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Get Our Latest Report on NYAX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nayax

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nayax during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Nayax by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nayax in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nayax in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,010,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Nayax by 1.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 50,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. 34.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nayax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nayax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nayax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.