CMG Global Holdings LLC Purchases 208 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

CMG Global Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for 2.9% of CMG Global Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. CMG Global Holdings LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $4,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6,346.6% in the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,113,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,136,513,000 after buying an additional 2,080,665 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $485,301,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 504,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,741,000 after purchasing an additional 17,125 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 367,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $196,499,000 after purchasing an additional 10,447 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,656.0% in the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 303,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,137,000 after purchasing an additional 292,768 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $569.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $553.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $544.25. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $424.22 and a 12 month high of $574.28.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.