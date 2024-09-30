NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the August 31st total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetSol Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NetSol Technologies stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) by 62.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,639 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned 0.18% of NetSol Technologies worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.02% of the company’s stock.

NetSol Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTWK traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,210. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.70. NetSol Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.93 million, a PE ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NetSol Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About NetSol Technologies

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

