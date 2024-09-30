1,843 Shares in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Acquired by Connective Capital Management LLC

Connective Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 1.6% of Connective Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Traction Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Traction Financial Partners LLC now owns 31,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,935,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 4.5% in the second quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the second quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 13,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,539,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Second Line Capital LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 99.2% during the second quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 7.0% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of QQQ opened at $486.75 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $342.35 and a 52-week high of $503.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $468.10 and its 200-day moving average is $460.21.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a $0.677 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

