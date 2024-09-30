Capital Impact Advisors LLC Has $84,000 Holdings in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Free Report) by 80.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,118 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,617 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Preferred Bank were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd increased its holdings in Preferred Bank by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Preferred Bank by 96.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Preferred Bank in the second quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Preferred Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on PFBC. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Preferred Bank Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PFBC opened at $79.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Preferred Bank has a twelve month low of $58.52 and a twelve month high of $91.67.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $130.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.55 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 27.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Preferred Bank will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

Preferred Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is 27.03%.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

