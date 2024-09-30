Progeny 3 Inc. Acquires 75,340 Shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Progeny 3 Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,807,401 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 75,340 shares during the quarter. Alliance Resource Partners comprises 6.6% of Progeny 3 Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Progeny 3 Inc. owned approximately 2.19% of Alliance Resource Partners worth $68,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARLP. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 135.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the second quarter valued at $51,000. 18.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alliance Resource Partners Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARLP opened at $24.94 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.89 and its 200-day moving average is $23.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.53. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $18.32 and a 52 week high of $26.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.13.

Alliance Resource Partners Announces Dividend

Alliance Resource Partners ( NASDAQ:ARLP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $593.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.72 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.23%. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Alliance Resource Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

About Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

