Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $2.41 Million Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Coastwise Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 13,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,091,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 224.6% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.1% in the first quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 44,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 413.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,664,000 after purchasing an additional 31,336 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $422.95 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $408.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $396.80. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $323.21 and a 52-week high of $426.20.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

