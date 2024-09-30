Second Line Capital LLC Sells 27 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Second Line Capital LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Second Line Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,386,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,203,193,000 after buying an additional 2,546,192 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,105,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,555,758,000 after purchasing an additional 98,106 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 95.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,245,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,212,930,000 after purchasing an additional 10,393,926 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,542,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,272,751,000 after purchasing an additional 160,184 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,889.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 7,252,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230,409 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of VOO opened at $525.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $507.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $493.40. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $375.95 and a 12 month high of $529.92. The company has a market capitalization of $475.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

