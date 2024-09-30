Capital Impact Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC reduced its stake in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter worth $34,000. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 175.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BBIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BridgeBio Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.92.

BridgeBio Pharma Price Performance

BBIO stock opened at $24.94 on Monday. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.62 and a 1 year high of $44.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.01.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $2.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 million. The firm’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.98) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 4,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total value of $102,586.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,103,390.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 4,155 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total transaction of $102,586.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,103,390.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $149,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,470,003.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,831,544 shares of company stock valued at $150,128,821 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

Featured Articles

