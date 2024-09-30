Sunbelt Securities Inc. Lowers Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,203 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 726 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 617.7% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 890 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.3 %

CSCO stock opened at $53.02 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.14. The company has a market cap of $213.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $54.58.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 15th. HSBC upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CSCO

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $31,319.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,258,974.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $31,319.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,974.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 27,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $1,342,221.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,403 shares in the company, valued at $33,794,278.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,509,049 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.