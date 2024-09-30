Second Line Capital LLC Has $2.64 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Second Line Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,958 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 0.8% of Second Line Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Second Line Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 403.2% during the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho cut their price target on Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Chevron from $192.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.24.

Shares of CVX opened at $145.49 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.63 and a 200-day moving average of $154.31. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $135.37 and a 1 year high of $171.70. The company has a market capitalization of $268.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

