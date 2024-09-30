Sunbelt Securities Inc. Buys 1,005 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $2,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 488.7% in the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTEC opened at $173.88 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52-week low of $118.39 and a 52-week high of $181.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $166.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.99. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.