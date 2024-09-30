iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Acquired by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 0.7% of Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $7,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 304,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,477,000 after acquiring an additional 54,597 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,106,000. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 37,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,841,000 after acquiring an additional 8,308 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $196.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $191.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.82. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $147.23 and a 1-year high of $197.63.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

