Sunbelt Securities Inc. Buys 362 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $4,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 85,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,750,000 after buying an additional 4,180 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 18,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Essential Planning LLC. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 59,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,416,000 after purchasing an additional 26,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IJT opened at $138.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.05. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $102.64 and a 1-year high of $143.97.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a $0.5237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

