Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Position Increased by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,385 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.7% of Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $16,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 360.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 918.9% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $115.82 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $123.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.76 and its 200-day moving average is $115.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.00.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

