Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Copperwynd Financial LLC

Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Doheny Asset Management CA boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 189.9% in the second quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 58,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,689,000 after purchasing an additional 38,066 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,590,000. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,791,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $206,237,000 after buying an additional 119,472 shares in the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,940.8% in the second quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 60,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,001,000 after buying an additional 58,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.9% in the second quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 5,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XOM opened at $115.82 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $123.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.76 and its 200-day moving average is $115.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

