Granite FO LLC Invests $245,000 in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Granite FO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,350.0% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $96.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $38.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $99.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.09.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

