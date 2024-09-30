Copperwynd Financial LLC Buys Shares of 2,149 Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Copperwynd Financial LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

SCHG stock opened at $103.65 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.78 and a fifty-two week high of $105.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.32 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

