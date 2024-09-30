Silver Lake Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVEM. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

AVEM opened at $65.50 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $50.65 and a 1-year high of $65.93.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

