Granite FO LLC Makes New $453,000 Investment in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Posted by on Sep 30th, 2024

Granite FO LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPMFree Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth $32,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $210.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $211.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $135.19 and a 1-year high of $225.48.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPMGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Wolfe Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

