Sunbelt Securities Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $3,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 11,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HDV opened at $117.09 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.35. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.46 and a fifty-two week high of $119.20.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

