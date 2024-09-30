Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Nemes Rush Group LLC

Nemes Rush Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 111.1% in the second quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $173.95 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.42 and a fifty-two week high of $174.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.33. The firm has a market cap of $124.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

