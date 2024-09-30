Nemes Rush Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Nemes Rush Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 36.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 679,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,748,000 after buying an additional 13,731 shares in the last quarter. Long Island Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Long Island Wealth Management Inc. now owns 61,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 85,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.3% in the second quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $66.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.25. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $47.46 and a 12-month high of $66.59.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.