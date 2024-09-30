Silver Lake Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 6,121 iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGG. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 162.9% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $101.50 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $102.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.08.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

