Nemes Rush Group LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 188.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 98 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Certus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,765,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $373.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $98.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $359.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $350.98. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $256.01 and a 52 week high of $382.82.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

