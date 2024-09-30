Nemes Rush Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Nemes Rush Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $237.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $58.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $228.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.38. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $238.96.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
