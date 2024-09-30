United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning cut its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 237,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,515 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $32,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in United Parcel Service by 3.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 569,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,917,000 after acquiring an additional 18,943 shares during the period. MBB Public Markets I LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 2,525.3% during the second quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 51,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,103,000 after acquiring an additional 49,926 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 9.8% during the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,034,000 after acquiring an additional 5,901 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 17.4% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 281,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,503,000 after acquiring an additional 41,780 shares during the period. Finally, Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $3,094,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of UPS opened at $134.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.12 and a 12-month high of $163.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.99.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William R. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,627.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on UPS. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Baird R W upgraded shares of United Parcel Service to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $168.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.68.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UPS

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.