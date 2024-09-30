Nemes Rush Group LLC Buys 1,910 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 148.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPTS. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 64.8% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 21,697,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,482,000 after acquiring an additional 8,531,951 shares in the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,343,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 43,955,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803,704 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,187,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,761,000 after buying an additional 2,558,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,697,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $29.44 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.97. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $28.58 and a one year high of $29.46.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

